SMU Mustangs play the North Texas Mean Green on 3-game win streak

North Texas Mean Green (13-9, 6-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (16-7, 7-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas Mean Green (13-9, 6-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (16-7, 7-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Mustangs take on North Texas.

The Mustangs are 11-2 on their home court. SMU ranks sixth in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 5.8.

The Mean Green are 6-4 in conference matchups. North Texas ranks second in the AAC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

SMU makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). North Texas averages 67.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 64.4 SMU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Jason Edwards is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mean Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.