SMU faces Tulane on 4-game win streak

SMU Mustangs (17-7, 8-3 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 4-7 AAC) New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (17-7, 8-3 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 4-7 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Tulane.

The Green Wave have gone 10-3 in home games. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 8.5.

The Mustangs are 8-3 in AAC play. SMU is sixth in the AAC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Tulane scores 84.8 points, 20.2 more per game than the 64.6 SMU allows. SMU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.5 steals.

Chuck Harris is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.