SMU faces North Texas, looks for 8th straight home win

North Texas Mean Green (13-9, 6-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (16-7, 7-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Texas Mean Green (13-9, 6-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (16-7, 7-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: SMU will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Mustangs face North Texas.

The Mustangs are 11-2 on their home court. SMU ranks fourth in the AAC with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Zhuric Phelps averaging 7.0.

The Mean Green are 6-4 against AAC opponents. North Texas has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SMU makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). North Texas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13 points and 3.6 assists. Phelps is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Robert Allen is averaging 6.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

