Smith’s 32 lead Charleston (SC) over Campbell 96-73

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith’s 32 points led Charleston (SC) over Campbell 96-73 on Thursday night.

Smith poured in 10 3-pointers (on 15 attempts) for the Cougars (23-7, 14-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Ante Brzovic scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Ben Burnham had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

The Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10) were led by Anthony Dell’Orso, who recorded 21 points and seven rebounds. Laurynas Vaistaras added 13 points for Campbell. In addition, Gediminas Mokseckas finished with 13 points.

Charleston (SC) took the lead with 19:48 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 55-33 at halftime, with Smith racking up 18 points. Charleston (SC) outscored Campbell by one point over the final half, while Smith led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Charleston (SC) hosts Hofstra and Campbelltakes on N.C. A&T at home.

