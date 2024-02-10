Smith’s 26 help Tarleton State beat Seattle 82-77

SEATTLE (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 26 points in Tarleton State’s 82-77 victory against Seattle on Saturday night. Smith shot…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 26 points in Tarleton State’s 82-77 victory against Seattle on Saturday night.

Smith shot 8 for 19 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Texans (17-7, 10-3 Western Athletic Conference). Devon Barnes scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Kiandre Gaddy shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Alex Schumacher led the Redhawks (14-10, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Seattle also got 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Brandton Chatfield. In addition, John Christofilis finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

