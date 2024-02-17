Live Radio
Smith’s 19 lead Citadel past VMI 76-51

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 3:41 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — AJ Smith scored 19 points and The Citadel beat VMI 76-51 on Saturday.

Smith added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-17, 2-12 Southern Conference). Elijah Morgan scored 15 points and added nine steals. Quentin Millora-Brown had 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks. The victory snapped a six-game skid for the Bulldogs.

Taeshaud Jackson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Keydets (4-23, 1-13). Stephen Olowoniyi added 11 points and three blocks for VMI, which has lost eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

