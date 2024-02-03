ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Smith's 15 lead Alabama…

Smith’s 15 lead Alabama A&M past Florida A&M 73-61

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Dailin Smith’s 15 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Florida A&M 73-61 on Saturday night.

Smith shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (4-17, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Tucker scored 12 points and added three steals. Lorenzo Downey shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and four steals. The Bulldogs snapped a five-game slide.

The Rattlers (4-15, 2-6) were led in scoring by Jalen Speer, who finished with 22 points and six assists. Florida A&M also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Shannon Grant. In addition, Jordan Chatman finished with six points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Both teams play again on Monday. Alabama A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M travels to play Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up