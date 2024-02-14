Smith, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to visit Sears, UT Martin Skyhawks

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-18, 4-8 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 8-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-18, 4-8 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 8-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Sears and the UT Martin Skyhawks host AJ Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles in OVC play Thursday.

The Skyhawks are 8-2 in home games. UT Martin is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-8 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

UT Martin scores 80.1 points, 7.8 more per game than the 72.3 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 41.5% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Screaming Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Crews averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Sears is shooting 43.5% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Jack Campion is averaging 6.8 points and four assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

