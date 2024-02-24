Smith scores 18, Citadel knocks off Chattanooga 71-62

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — AJ Smith had 18 points in Citadel’s 71-62 win against Chattanooga on Saturday. Smith shot 6…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — AJ Smith had 18 points in Citadel’s 71-62 win against Chattanooga on Saturday.

Smith shot 6 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (11-18, 3-13 Southern Conference). Madison Durr scored 18 points, going 7 of 13 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Quentin Millora-Brown was 6 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Mocs (19-10, 11-5) were led by Honor Huff, who posted 20 points. Trey Bonham added 12 points for Chattanooga. Tyler Millin also had 10 points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Citadel hosts East Tennessee State and Chattanooga hosts Mercer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.