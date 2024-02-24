Smith puts up 21, Radford beats Longwood 88-82

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith’s 21 points helped Radford defeat Longwood 88-82 on Saturday. Smith shot 6 for 13…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith’s 21 points helped Radford defeat Longwood 88-82 on Saturday.

Smith shot 6 for 13 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (15-14, 5-9 Big South Conference). Justin Archer scored 17 points and Kenyon Giles added 17 points apiece.

The Lancers (17-12, 5-9) were led in scoring by Walyn Napper, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Michael Christmas added 17 points and two steals for Longwood. In addition, Elijah Tucker finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

