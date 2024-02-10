Live Radio
Smith powers Southern Indiana past SIU Edwardsville 84-67

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 11:22 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Southern Indiana beat SIU-Edwardsville 84-67 on Saturday night.

Jack Mielke and Jeremiah Hernandez scored 15 points apiece for the Screaming Eagles (7-18, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Mielke added five rebounds.

Lamar Wright led the Cougars (13-12, 6-6) with 11 points. Shamar Wright added 10 points and Ray’Sean Taylor scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

