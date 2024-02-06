Live Radio
Smith, Lewis spark Grambling to 78-67 victory over Alcorn State

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 12:56 AM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jourdan Smith had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Terrence Lewis came off the bench to score 18 and Grambling defeated Alcorn State 78-67 on Monday night.

Smith made 6 of 10 shots and 6 of 7 free throws for the Tigers (10-12, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Lewis hit 7 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Kintavious Dozier added 15 points. Tra’Michael Moton pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jeremiah Kendall scored 21 to lead the Braves (5-17, 4-5). Jalen Hawkins had 13 points. Stephen Byard scored 12 with six rebounds and reserve Jeremiah Gambrell scored 10.

