Smith leads Tarleton State against Cal Baptist after 24-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (19-7, 12-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -6; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jakorie Smith scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 77-74 win over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Texans have gone 9-2 at home. Tarleton State is eighth in the WAC scoring 72.5 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 7-8 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

Tarleton State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.7% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 68.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 67.7 Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 19.2 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

