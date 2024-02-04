Smith leads Prairie View A&M against UAPB after 23-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-13, 3-5 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-13, 3-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Charles Smith IV scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-69 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Prairie View A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 77.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 5-3 in SWAC play. UAPB is 19th in college basketball averaging 11.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.2% from deep. Joe French leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 6.0 more points per game (83.0) than Prairie View A&M allows to opponents (77.0).

The Panthers and Golden Lions square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Ismael Plet is averaging 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Lions. French is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

