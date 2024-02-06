Smith, Hopkins help Prairie View A&M top Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-74

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Charles Smith IV had 23 points, Javontae Hopkins scored 21 and Prairie View A&M defeated…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Charles Smith IV had 23 points, Javontae Hopkins scored 21 and Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-74 on Monday night.

Smith had five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (9-13, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Hopkins sank 8 of 17 shots and 5 of 6 free throws. Brian Myles had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Golden Lions (10-12, 5-4) were led by Rashad Williams with 28 points. Ismael Plet added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Joe French also scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

