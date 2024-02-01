Smith and Wright put up 16 apiece as SMU beats Tulane 80-76

DALLAS (AP) — Tyreek Smith and Richardo Wright both had 16 points in SMU’s 80-76 victory against Tulane on Thursday…

DALLAS (AP) — Tyreek Smith and Richardo Wright both had 16 points in SMU’s 80-76 victory against Tulane on Thursday night.

Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Mustangs (14-7, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Wright was 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Zhuric Phelps was 5 of 19 shooting, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Kevin Cross led the Green Wave (12-9, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Sion James added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Tulane. In addition, Tre’ Williams finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

