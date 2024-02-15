Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles visit conference foe UT Martin

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-18, 4-8 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 8-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-18, 4-8 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 8-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -8; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Southern Indiana in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Skyhawks are 8-2 on their home court. UT Martin is ninth in college basketball with 41.2 rebounds led by Issa Muhammad averaging 8.6.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-8 in conference play. Southern Indiana averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

UT Martin averages 80.1 points, 7.8 more per game than the 72.3 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 19.5 points and four assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 17.3 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.