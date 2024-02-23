Smith and Radford host Longwood

Longwood Lancers (17-11, 5-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-14, 4-9 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Longwood Lancers (17-11, 5-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-14, 4-9 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the Longwood Lancers after DaQuan Smith scored 24 points in Radford’s 90-74 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 7-4 on their home court. Radford has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 5-8 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South allowing only 67.3 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Radford averages 72.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 67.3 Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Archer is averaging 7.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Highlanders. Smith is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Walyn Napper is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

