Smith and Radford host Charleston Southern

Radford Highlanders (15-14, 5-9 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-18, 5-9 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after DaQuan Smith scored 21 points in Radford’s 88-82 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers are 6-7 in home games. Charleston Southern is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 5-9 in Big South play. Radford ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 4.7.

Charleston Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Radford allows. Radford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 15.7 points for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. Smith is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.