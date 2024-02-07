Smith and Mississippi State host Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 3-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 3-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Tolu Smith scored 23 points in Mississippi State’s 99-67 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Mississippi State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 4-5 in SEC play. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 4.9.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia allows. Georgia averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Mississippi State allows.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Georgia Bulldogs. RJ Melendez is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.