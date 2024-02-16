Smith and Citadel host VMI

VMI Keydets (4-22, 1-12 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-17, 1-12 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the VMI Keydets after AJ Smith scored 20 points in Citadel’s 76-61 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 in home games. Citadel is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Keydets have gone 1-12 against SoCon opponents.

Citadel is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.4% VMI allows to opponents. VMI averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.