Smith and Citadel host UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-8, 8-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 1-11 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after AJ Smith scored 27 points in Citadel’s 77-64 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 in home games. Citadel has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans have gone 8-4 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Citadel makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). UNC Greensboro averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Donovan Atwell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.