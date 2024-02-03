Small’s 18 points help lead Oklahoma State to 75-72 win over Kansas State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Javon Small scored 18 points and Quion Williams recorded a double-double and Oklahoma State held on…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Javon Small scored 18 points and Quion Williams recorded a double-double and Oklahoma State held on to beat Kansas State 75-72 on Saturday.

The Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) have won two of their last three games and sent Kansas State (14-8, 4-5) to its fourth-straight loss. The Wildcats’ last win came on Jan. 20 when they beat Oklahoma State at home 70-66.

Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, reserve Jamyron Keller scored 12 points and Brandon Garrison and John-Michael Wright each scored 10 for the Oklahoma State.

Tylor Perry scored 19 points for Kansas State, Cam Carter scored 17, Alex Kaluma 14 and backup Will McNair Jr. 12.

Keller made 1 of 2 foul shots with 12.2 seconds left to provide the Cowboys with the game’s final margin. Carter missed a 3-point attempt, and after recovering the long rebound, Perry gathered it in, drove to his left and put up a desperation 3 attempt that went right of the rim never touching the iron.

Oklahoma State never trailed in the second half.

After trailing for most of the first half, the Cowboys found a spark. Down 24-19 they proceeded to outscore Kansas State 12-3 over the final 6 1/2 minutes and led 29-27 at halftime.

The Wildcats host eighth-ranked Kansas on Monday. The Cowboys — losers of eight of nine — will enter the Big 12 gauntlet when they travel to face No. 4 Houston on Tuesday, heads to No. 23 Oklahoma on Feb. 10 and then hosts No. 22 BYU on Feb. 17.

