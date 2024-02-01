Skunberg, Fedderson lift North Dakota State over South Dakota State 74-73 in OT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Noah Feddersen made a layup with one…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Noah Feddersen made a layup with one second left in overtime to rally North Dakota State to a 74-73 victory over South Dakota State on Thursday night.

Skunberg also had six assists for the Bison (10-12, 3-4 Summit League). Andrew Morgan scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Jacari White hit two 3-pointers, scoring 10 with six rebounds. Feddersen scored eight with seven rebounds.

Zeke Mayo finished with a season-high 35 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Jackrabbits (12-11, 5-3). William Kyle III totaled 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Luke Appel pitched in with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Mayo hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to force overtime tied at 65.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

