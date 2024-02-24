Skillings, Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the TCU Horned Frogs

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-10, 5-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-8, 7-6 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-10, 5-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Miller and the TCU Horned Frogs host Dan Skillings Jr. and the Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-2 in home games. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 81.5 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Bearcats have gone 5-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Horned Frogs. Miller is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Skillings is averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.