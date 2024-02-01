SIU-Edwardsville takes on Little Rock, seeks 4th straight home win

Little Rock Trojans (11-10, 5-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-9, 5-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Little Rock Trojans (11-10, 5-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-9, 5-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Little Rock aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 5-3 in OVC play. Little Rock is third in the OVC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamir Chaplin averaging 2.8.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 14.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Khalen Robinson is averaging 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Trojans. Chaplin is averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

