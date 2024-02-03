SIU-Edwardsville hosts UT Martin following Sears’ 25-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-9, 6-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-9, 6-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-9, 6-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-9, 6-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jordan Sears scored 25 points in UT Martin’s 76-59 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 10-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-3 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Sears is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

