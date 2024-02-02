SIU-Edwardsville hosts Sears and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-9, 6-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-9, 6-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-9, 6-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-9, 6-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jordan Sears scored 25 points in UT Martin’s 76-59 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 10-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Damarco Minor leads the Cougars with 8.0 boards.

The Skyhawks are 6-3 in OVC play. UT Martin is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 14.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Sears is averaging 19.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

