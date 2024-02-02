Simpson leads Colorado against Utah after 25-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Utah Utes after KJ Simpson scored 25 points in Colorado’s 78-69 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Utes are 12-0 on their home court. Utah ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Keba Keita averaging 7.9.

The Buffaloes are 6-4 in Pac-12 play. Colorado is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Utah allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Simpson is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

