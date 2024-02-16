Simpson, Colorado Buffaloes to visit Ellis, USC Trojans

Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (10-15, 4-10 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boogie…

Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (10-15, 4-10 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans host KJ Simpson and the Colorado Buffaloes in Pac-12 action.

The Trojans are 7-5 in home games. USC is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

USC is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Collier is averaging 15.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for USC.

Tristan da Silva is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Simpson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.