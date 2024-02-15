Simpson and Colorado host UCLA

Colorado Buffaloes (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the UCLA Bruins after KJ Simpson scored 20 points in Colorado’s 99-79 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins are 7-4 in home games. UCLA averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is third in the Pac-12 scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

UCLA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Colorado allows. Colorado averages 16.7 more points per game (80.7) than UCLA gives up (64.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Bruins.

Simpson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.