Simpkins and Elon host William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (8-21, 3-13 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-17, 5-11 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (8-21, 3-13 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-17, 5-11 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the William & Mary Tribe after TK Simpkins scored 24 points in Elon’s 87-64 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Phoenix have gone 7-5 in home games. Elon averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tribe are 3-13 in CAA play. William & Mary is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Elon is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 9.3 points. Simpkins is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

Chase Lowe is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.