Simmons puts up 20 as Abilene Christian beats Southern Utah 77-68

The Associated Press

February 29, 2024, 11:17 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Airion Simmons had 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 77-68 win over Southern Utah on Thursday night.

Simmons added 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (13-15, 8-9 Western Athletic Conference). Leonardo Bettiol added 17 points while finishing 8 of 14 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Ali Abdou Dibba finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Thunderbirds (9-19, 4-13) were led in scoring by Zion Young, who finished with 19 points. The loss was the Thunderbirds’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

