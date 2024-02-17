Siena plays Canisius, looks to end home slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (9-15, 4-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-21, 3-11 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (9-15, 4-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-21, 3-11 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena aims to end its eight-game home skid with a win against Canisius.

The Saints are 2-9 on their home court. Siena is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 4-10 against conference opponents. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Frank Mitchell averaging 10.0.

Siena’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 10 points and six rebounds for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Tre Dinkins is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.