Shulga scores 13 as VCU defeats Fordham 75-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Shulga had 13 points in VCU’s 75-60 victory against Fordham on Tuesday night. Shulga added…

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Shulga had 13 points in VCU’s 75-60 victory against Fordham on Tuesday night.

Shulga added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Rams (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Joe Bamisile scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Sean Bairstow was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Japhet Medor led the way for the Rams (10-13, 4-6) with 17 points. Fordham also got 13 points from Will Richardson. In addition, Romad Dean had six points and six rebounds.

VCU next plays Friday against Dayton at home, and Fordham will host Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.