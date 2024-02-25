Shepherd leads La Salle against Rhode Island after 23-point game

Rhode Island Rams (11-15, 5-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-14, 4-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (11-15, 5-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-14, 4-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Daeshon Shepherd scored 23 points in La Salle’s 72-59 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Explorers are 9-6 in home games. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 scoring 73.7 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Rams are 5-8 against A-10 opponents.

La Salle is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 74.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 74.4 La Salle allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.