Shepherd and Brickus score 19 points apiece as La Salle downs UMass 82-81

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daeshon Shepherd and Jhamir Brickus each scored 19 points as La Salle beat Massachusetts 82-81 on Saturday.

Brickus made a pair of free throws to give La Salle an 80-75 lead with 10 seconds left, and he added two more from the line with four seconds to go that made it 82-78. Jaylen Curry hit a 3-pointer to end it.

Shepherd shot 6 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Explorers (12-14, 3-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brickus was 7 of 13 from the floor and added six assists. Khalil Brantley chipped in with 10 rebounds and six assists. The Explorers ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Josh Cohen finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Minutemen (16-9, 7-6). UMass also got 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals from Matt Cross. In addition, Rahsool Diggins had 14 points and two blocks.

La Salle turned an 11-point second-half lead into an 18-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 71-53 lead with 10:23 left in the half. Brickus scored 10 second-half points.

