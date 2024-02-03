Shead leads No. 4 Houston against No. 8 Kansas after 25-point performance

Houston Cougars (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Cougars (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston plays the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks after Jamal Shead scored 25 points in Houston’s 76-72 overtime victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Jayhawks have gone 11-0 in home games. Kansas has a 14-3 record against teams above .500.

The Cougars have gone 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 8.5 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kansas makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.4 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Houston averages 6.4 more points per game (74.0) than Kansas allows (67.6).

The Jayhawks and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 46.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LJ Cryer averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Shead is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

