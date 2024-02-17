Shannon leads No. 14 Illinois against Maryland

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois visits the Maryland Terrapins after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 31 points in Illinois’ 97-68 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Terrapins are 11-3 on their home court. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.4.

The Fighting Illini are 9-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois ranks fourth in college basketball with 42.5 rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 7.4.

Maryland is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Illinois allows to opponents. Illinois averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Maryland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 20.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Shannon is averaging 21.1 points for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

