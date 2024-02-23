Shannon leads No. 12 Illinois against Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Illinois faces the Iowa Hawkeyes after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 35 points in Illinois’ 90-89 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Fighting Illini are 13-2 on their home court. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 42.4 boards. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 7.0 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes are 8-8 in Big Ten play. Iowa averages 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Illinois is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Shannon is averaging 20.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Payton Sandfort is averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

