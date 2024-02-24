Shannon leads No. 12 Illinois against Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -9.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Illinois takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 35 points in Illinois’ 90-89 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Fighting Illini are 13-2 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 42.4 boards. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 7.0 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes are 8-8 in Big Ten play. Iowa is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois scores 83.3 points, 5.2 more per game than the 78.1 Iowa gives up. Iowa has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 22.1 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Marcus Domask is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Payton Sandfort is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.