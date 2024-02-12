Shannon and No. 10 Illinois host Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 28 points in Illinois’ 88-80 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Illini are 12-2 on their home court. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 42.7 boards. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 7.4 rebounds.

The Wolverines are 3-10 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Illinois averages 82.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 78.4 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is averaging 20.5 points for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

