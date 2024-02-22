SFA takes on Seattle U for conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-10, 9-6 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-10, 9-6 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Schumacher and the Seattle U Redhawks host Kyle Hayman and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC play Thursday.

The Redhawks have gone 12-3 at home. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.6.

The ‘Jacks are 7-7 in conference games. SFA ranks fourth in the WAC with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 4.8.

Seattle U’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Schumacher is averaging 14 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Latrell Jossell is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Hayman is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

