Seymour and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers host conference foe Furman

Furman Paladins (12-12, 6-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-11, 5-6 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaden Seymour and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers host JP Pegues and the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers are 8-3 on their home court. East Tennessee State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Paladins are 6-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seymour is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers.

Pegues is averaging 16.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

