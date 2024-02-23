Seton Hall hosts conference rival Butler

Butler Bulldogs (16-11, 7-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-9, 10-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (16-11, 7-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-9, 10-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Butler in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Pirates have gone 11-3 in home games. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East scoring 73.2 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 7-9 against Big East opponents. Butler averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

Pierre Brooks averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

