Seton Hall hosts Claude and Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (13-11, 7-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (13-11, 7-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Desmond Claude scored 22 points in Xavier’s 78-71 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 in home games. Seton Hall is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Musketeers have gone 7-6 against Big East opponents. Xavier scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Seton Hall makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Xavier scores 6.7 more points per game (76.0) than Seton Hall allows (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kadary Richmond is averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12 points and five assists for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.