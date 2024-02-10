Sellers and UCF host No. 23 Texas Tech

UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Jaylin Sellers scored 20 points in UCF’s 74-63 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-1 in home games. Texas Tech scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Knights are 4-5 in Big 12 play. UCF averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

The Red Raiders and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Ibrahima Diallo is averaging 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Knights. Sellers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.