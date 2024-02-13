Sellers and the UCF Knights take on conference foe No. 19 BYU

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Spencer Johnson and the No. 19 BYU Cougars host Jaylin Sellers and the UCF Knights.

The Cougars are 12-2 on their home court. BYU ranks second in college basketball with 19.7 assists per game. Dallin Hall leads the Cougars averaging 5.0.

The Knights are 4-6 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

BYU makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). UCF averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.1 per game BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Waterman is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Johnson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Darius Johnson is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and two steals. Sellers is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

