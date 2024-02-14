Seattle U visits Southern Utah after Ford’s 23-point performance

Seattle U Redhawks (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-15, 4-9 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-15, 4-9 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Seattle U Redhawks after Dominique Ford scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 94-65 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-4 at home. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 2.8.

The Redhawks have gone 7-6 against WAC opponents. Seattle U averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 16.5 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Cameron Tyson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.