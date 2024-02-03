Seattle U visits Cal Baptist after Tyson’s 20-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (12-9, 5-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-7, 6-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-9, 5-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-7, 6-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Tyson scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 95-88 overtime loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lancers are 9-3 in home games. Cal Baptist leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 38.5 boards. Hunter Goodrick paces the Lancers with 9.1 rebounds.

The Redhawks are 5-5 in conference play. Seattle U ranks fifth in the WAC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 6.1.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U scores 10.6 more points per game (75.1) than Cal Baptist allows to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lancers. Yvan Ouedraogo is averaging 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Tyson is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.